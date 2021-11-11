CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Is A Special Player That Is Just Scratching The Surface

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
 5 days ago
Shane Walton, the head football coach at the Bishop School in La Jolla, California, has his favorite story about Notre Dame quarterback freshman Tyler Buchner.

Buchner was the best player for Bishop on his first day as a freshman. Everybody knew it, but he never acted like it in his three years there.

For Buchner, every day was a race to get just a little bit better.

Walton, who was the defensive coordinator when Buchner was there, said the day the Knights played El Camino High School for the state championship, Buchner threw an 82-yard touchdown pass that was called back because of a clip.

Then he threw a 20-yard curl that his receiver dropped.

Then another pass was dropped. And another.

Buchner came over to the sidelines and apologized to the coach.

“I’ve got to be better,” he told him.

Walton, a unanimous All-American cornerback for Notre Dame in 2002, said Buchner just gets it. Buchner finished with 296 yards passing and 353 yards rushing in a 75-59 loss. That’s 649 yards of total offense.

“Never once did he display any negative body language or was he passive-aggressive about guys not running the right routes, “ Walton said. “He really cares about and loves his teammates.”

Perhaps few, if any freshman quarterbacks, could navigate the road that Buchner has traveled in his first nine games at Notre Dame.

The Irish coaching staff has labeled him a change of pace quarterback. At times, though, Buchner has been a lifeline. He changed the momentum in the Toledo game when Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly brought him off the bench to replace a struggling Jack Coan.

Buchner ran for a touchdown and threw for another one. He likely wouldn’t have been pulled if Kyren Williams hadn’t fumbled on a drive where the Irish appeared to be heading for game-closing score. Instead, Toledo scored and took the lead. That forced Notre Dame to bring in Coan. Coan led them to the winning touchdown in a 32-29 victory.

Against Virginia Tech, in one of the loudest stadiums in the country, Buchner came off the bench again to replace a struggling Coan.

Buchner brought the Irish back from a 10-0 deficit, leading Notre Dame to two touchdowns before the end of the first half. Buchner competed 5-8 passes for 101 yards in the second quarter. Notre Dame scored a third time to start the third quarter before Buchner made a mistake, throwing an interception that led to a TD for the Hokies.

He was pulled for Coan again.

Since that game, Buchner has relieved Coan, who has found his groove with an up-tempo offense, in small doses.

Buchner said his short time at Notre Dame has been “joyful.” He has adjusted to school, the weather, and his unique football role.

“I just enjoy being at the games,” he said. “It’s always fun mentally seeing what the defense is doing. Obviously, my good friend Jack (Coan) is playing and I want to see him do well. He does things that make me happy. When the team succeeds, I’m happy and the team has been pretty successful.”

He said his hardest moment on the field was “just the idea of playing in a game. It’s definitely nerve-wracking. It was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s a lot of people but now it’s something I’m more comfortable with.’

Buchner said he doesn’t have any problems with how he’s been used. He only has a general idea of when he'll play in games so he's always ready.

“I think from a mental side of things, where people might think it’s hard, I don’t think it is,” he said, “because I have great people around me who make it easy. Anytime I get a chance to play a game I love, I’m looking forward to it.”

The sum of Buchner’s game at this moment was on display against Virginia Tech. Buchner’s mobility immediately makes the running game better, he has a good arm and he can extend plays.

He’s still learning the playbook and trying to process progressions with the passing game. He's instinctual. He'll likely never be as efficient as Coan but he can be better in his own way.

That’s why mistakes, like the interception, are part of the learning curve.

“I had some good plays and some bad plays, that’s football,” he said of the Virginia Tech game. “I have to continue to learn from them.”

Buchner said with each game, his confidence is growing.

“Definitely,” Buchner said when asked if the game had slowed down. “Maybe through the season but more so since the spring. I think it’s slower because of where I’ve gotten to from a mental perspective. I’ve run X amount of plays versus the spring, where I ran about a quarter of the plays I know now. As you get more comfortable with the plays, your reads become faster.”

Kelly said this week that the playbook for Buchner will expand.

I think that we're at the point where the role continues to expand even more,” Kelly said. “I think it's been in a box, in a sense where we've limited him in some capacity. I think this week we kind of open it up even more, and continue to expand it a little bit more than what we've had because we've seen really consistent performances. So, talking to Tommy (Rees), I think we're at that point now where a little bit more (work) during the week adds to his overall influence in the game.”

For Walton, that can’t come soon enough. He wants the world to see the full view of Buchner.

“One of the best traits about Tyler is his decision-making and his ability to ad-lib,” Walton said. “He’s a really good passer. He can really throw the football. When he has the full playbook at his disposal, you are going to see a very special quarterback.”

