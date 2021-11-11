CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Skyrockets Amid Soaring Energy and Food Prices

By Timothy Smith
Investopedia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt comes as little surprise that prices for goods and services have skyrocketed amid record levels of COVID-19 stimulus, a labor supply shortage, and global supply chain bottlenecks. However, the rapid pace at which prices have increased has spooked investors. Key Takeaways. Inflation increased 6.2% from a year ago...

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Gold Price Soars As Investors Rush To Inflation Hedges

US stocks wavered on Monday as investors continued to worry about inflation and the potential for Fed tightening. The Dow Jones rose by 13 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices declined slightly. Among the top movers were Royal Dutch Shell, Oatly, and Tesla. Shell shares rose after the company said that it will change its structure and move its tax base to the UK. Government officials in the Netherlands have launched a bid to keep the company in the country.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
CBS News

Meat prices are soaring as inflation bites U.S. consumers

Meatless Mondays could soon be followed by Tofu Tuesdays, at least among more frugal shoppers. Americans with an eye on the rising cost of groceries may want to curtail their purchases of animal protein, which have collectively notched double-digit price hikes over the past year. Since October of 2020, the...
BUSINESS
BBC

Two energy suppliers stop trading as gas price soars

Two more energy suppliers with a combined total of 35,500 customers have ceased trading amid a backdrop of high wholesale gas prices. Neon Reef and Social Energy Supply have stopped trading, according to the energy regulator Ofgem. Neon is the larger of the two with 30,000 domestic customers. It means...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Price hikes and shortages didn't stop US shoppers in October

Sales remained brisk at American businesses last month, despite shortages of some goods and a wave of inflation that has pushed prices higher, government data released Tuesday showed. Retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October, the Commerce Department reported, the biggest month-on-month jump since March and above expectations. A range of businesses propelled the indicator measuring the shopping habits of consumers in the world's largest economy, and likely reflected at least in part a rush to buy ahead of the holidays, according to analysts. Auto dealers saw sales rise 1.8 percent as cars remain scarce and pricy due to the worldwide shortage of crucial semiconductors, while gas station sales climbed 3.9 percent amid rising energy prices as global economies recover, the data showed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Food Prices#Gas Prices#Core Inflation#Fed#The U S Labor Department#Dow Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Inflation is soaring. Here's how to navigate higher consumer prices

Across the nation, Americans are experiencing sticker shock — just in time for holiday shopping. Consumer prices are surging, with October seeing a 6.2% jump from last year, the most since December 1990, according to the Labor Department. People are paying more for furniture and cars, as well as in...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US Consumer Price Index leaps to 31-year peak as gasoline, food prices skyrocket

On Wednesday, the US Labor Department data had unveiled that its closely-monitored inflation indicator, Consumer Prices Index, had surged by the steepest pace in 31 years last month on an annualized basis, mostly flared up by a fanatically farcical rise in the prices of raw materials amid a lingering supply chain constraint, while American consumers had reportedly laid off a large chunk of their wages on gasoline and foods, both raw and processed.
MARKETS
Reuters

Surging gasoline, food prices fan U.S. inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, more signs that inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in...
BUSINESS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food prices spike in grocery stores as inflation surges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As prices rise in grocery stores, many people are feeling the pinch. The U.S. is seeing the biggest monthly jump in U.S. inflation in 30 years. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released numbers that say food prices are up by 5.3 %, using numbers from last month in comparison to October last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs seeing the highest uptick, at nearly 12%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy