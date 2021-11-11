CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blog: Veterans Day Looks Good! Rain Moves In Tonight!

By Jeremy Wheeler
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are looking good on this Veterans Day! There was a little bit of fog this morning and some chill in the air. Otherwise it was a pretty morning!. We’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies today. Despite the chilly start to the day we’ll warm up quite a bit as...

WHNT-TV

Rain, sleet, ice, and snow — Winter in the Tennessee Valley

This week across the Tennessee Valley is Winter Weather Awareness Week for the National Weather Service. Today’s topic will be focused on the criteria for winter weather alerts for our area and the type of wintry precipitation. The frequency of the winter season here in the Tennessee Valley is small but when it occurs it can cause significant property damage, injury, and even death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Warmer Temperatures For Tuesday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s my pick of the week as warmer temperatures and mild conditions return!. You’ll want to take full advantage of Tuesday’s forecast, as some changes will quickly return to the region. This morning, a bit of patchy frost is possible as temperatures run in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s for most. Clouds will gradually clear as we head through the workday, leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that. The main story over the next couple of days, though, will be the wind. In the Twin Cities, wind gusts will be highest in the afternoon, breaching 30 mph. Southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday will start out gusty, and again the wind will be most severe in the afternoon, potentially blowing at 35-40 mph. (credit: CBS) The high in the Twin Cities Tuesday is 47. Temperatures cool down on Wednesday and Thursday before another brief warmup to end the week. The forecast looks dry for the next several days.   More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warmer Conditions, More Rain, & Then Cooler Air On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After several comfortably cool days, a warmup is underway but it will be short lived because rainfall and a couple of cold fronts are in our future. Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Clouds will move in during the day. Storm chances increase on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around. South Florida remains unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday, a weak cold front will bring more breeze and passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday but will linger into Monday ahead of a strong pre-Thanksgiving cold front.
MIAMI, FL
KATC News

Warm and breezy Wednesday

A milder night ahead courtesy of southerly winds across the area. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Warm and breezy out there for our Wednesday as high temperatures push the upper 70s to lower 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Breezy Wednesday With Falling Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

