Ian Poulter's son signs with storied college golf program

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to feel old. Ian Poulter's son is going to college. Golf fans have seen plenty of Luke Poulter through the years. He carried his dad's bag at this year's Wells Fargo Championship, but more...

www.golfdigest.com

golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter calls for DRAMATIC CHANGE to driver lofts on social media Q&A

Three-time PGA Tour winner Ian Poulter believes that drivers on the PGA Tour should have a minimum loft of 9˚. In a Q&A session on his Instagram story, Poulter answered a series of questions to do with his career and one fan asked him for one rule change he would make to the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Houston Chronicle

For Ian Poulter, Houston Open is latest chapter in return to normalcy

The last time Ian Poulter came to Houston for a golf tournament, in the spring of 2018, his game was in shambles. The Englishman hadn’t won anywhere in nearly six years and assumed he’d be attending the next week’s Masters as a Sky News analyst, not as a player. At that juncture of a career that has seen him collect 18 championships on four continents in top-tier tour events, the former European Tour Rookie of the Year, who subsequently climbed to No. 5 in the world rankings, found himself in a golfing no-man’s land.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged. Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step. Woods posted a picture...
MLB
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Great News For His Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods announced a big-time field for his golf tournament, set to take place in The Bahamas later this year. While Woods continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year, he’s starting to take some big steps. It remains to be seen when Woods will get back to playing professionally, but he’s already been spotted on the golf course, walking without crutches.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, one million dollar for his putter

Two months after Golden Age Golf Auctions sold a Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter traced to the 2000 season for an astounding $393,300, a fractional sports investing platform has its sights set on cracking the $1 million mark with another Woods-used wand. Recent Tiger putters sold at auction have...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas hails new caddie Bones Mackay for THIS gesture of dedication

The relationship of Justin Thomas and Bones Mackay is beginning to flourish on the PGA Tour as he shot a crucial 7-under-par 64 on Saturday. Thomas is just three shots behind Viktor Hovland in Mexico, who is looking to become the first person ever to successfully defend their title from the previous year in Mayakoba.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF

