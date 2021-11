Breckenridge is proposing a yearly $756 per bedroom regulatory fee for short-term rentals to support the cost of housing workers whose jobs are supported by short-term rental guests. Using their faulty logic, the more money visitors spend, the more lodging providers should be penalized for the jobs that spending creates. Is the town’s ideal visitor one that spends nothing at Breckenridge’s restaurants and shops? The high fee also makes a license difficult to justify for locals who might rent out their place once or twice a year to offset their mortgage payments.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO