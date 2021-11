WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced her bill to give the District of Columbia the authority to appoint all members of the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment (Board), except when the Board is performing functions regarding an application by a foreign mission with respect to a chancery. Under current law, in general, the Board consists of a representative of the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and the D.C. Zoning Commission, each of whom may be a federal official, and three mayoral appointees, subject to D.C. Council approval. The Board has no authority over federal property.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO