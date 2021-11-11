CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADA Finance announces Haskell Academy Program with BitDegree

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNov. 11, 2021, Mahe, Victoria, Seychelles — The ADA Finance platform has just announced the Haskell Academy program, with BitDegree, to educate Haskell developers and motivate building on the Cardano blockchain. The ADAFi ecosystem is powered by both the Cardano blockchain, utilizing the rapidly emerging Haskell programming language, and the Avalanche...

cointelegraph.com

