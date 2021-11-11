TinCaps bring back fan-favorite holiday season beer sampler

Beginning November 19 through January 2, guests can enjoy the holidays at Knott’s Merry Farm with a complete park transformation into a classic winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings. This year, the park brings back all your holiday favorites with Christmas shows like Home for the Holidays, a musical revue featuring classic seasonal tunes, outstanding performers, holiday lights and magical dancing toys, and the beloved ice show starring the famous beagle, the Peanuts Gang, and a cast of world-class ice skaters in Merry Christmas, Snoopy!, offering experiences for park-goers of all ages. With lively shows, beautiful holiday décor, and delicious holiday treats, Knott’s Merry Farm is sure to create lasting holiday memories for the whole family.
