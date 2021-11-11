TinCaps bring back fan-favorite holiday season beer sampler

Moe’s Southwest Grill is ready to get down with the colder weather. And what better way to do that than by bringing back two cozy favorites to the menu for a limited time. In a press email from Moe’s, we learned that starting on November 4 and running until January 9, they are bringing back two menu items that share one very important thing in comment – steak and potatoes. And that’s not all, as they are also introducing a whole new menu item at the same time.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO