The BMW iX configurator is now live which means it's time to build the most expensive version you can. BMW’s new electric SUV is an exciting new dawn for the BMW brand, but that doesn’t mean we have to leave traditions behind. Instead of building a sensible SUV, get on the configurator and build the most expensive version you can as BMW intended. Our BMW iX build topped out at $106,675 thanks to the below combination of every good option available, can you beat us?

