NFL

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

By Mike Dussault
Patriots.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5-4 Cleveland Browns visit New England this weekend to take on the 5-4 Patriots in a game that should have significant playoff implications. Both teams are in the heart of the AFC post-season race and with the NFL passing its halfway point, the time to make a push is...

www.patriots.com

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
Mac Jones
NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne Connect On Beautiful Touchdown To Cap Off 99-Yard Drive By Patriots Offense

FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones had himself an afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots rookie quarterback turned in his best game of the season, logging his first career three-touchdown game. Jones threw two of those touchdown passes in the first half of New England’s 45-7 beatdown of the Browns, including a beautiful 23-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Bourne in the second quarter. That touchdown pass capped off an 11-play, 99-yard drive by the New England offense to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead. It was a beautiful bullet throw by Jones, and an even nicer catch by Bourne on New England’s...
Carolina Panthers reveal inactive players vs. Patriots

The Carolina Panthers have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. After being without a handful of players last week — including wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., cornerback CJ Henderson, linebacker Kamal Martin and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins — the Panthers will again miss some key contributors Sunday.
Patriots vs. Browns betting odds: Week 10 moneyline, spread

The New England Patriots are on a three-game winning streak. And that streak is a Nick Folk field-goal-off-the-crossbar versus the Buccaneers and an overtime loss to the Cowboys away from being six in a row. Bill Belichick and company suddenly find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture,...
Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. Ferentz was released from the 53-man roster on Monday. Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster for three straight games before being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 27. He played in three games with two starts at left guard. Ferentz has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day.
