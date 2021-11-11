Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. Ferentz was released from the 53-man roster on Monday. Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster for three straight games before being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 27. He played in three games with two starts at left guard. Ferentz has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO