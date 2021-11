Beginning on Wednesday, YouTube will remove public dislike counts, or the visible tally of how many “thumbs down” a video receives, across its platform. The dislike button will still be accessible so that users can help regulate the recommendations they receive from the video-sharing site’s algorithm, though their dissatisfaction with a video will be kept private. Video creators will be able to view the number of their dislikes alongside all of their other private analytics, but the public number will soon disappear.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO