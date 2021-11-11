CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Leaders Think Push for More Supply Chain Jobs Could Combat Gun Violence

NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chains are the focus of many programs around the...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Gun Violence#Logistics#Nbc10

Comments / 0

Community Policy