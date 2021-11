PLAINVILLE – The “Halloween House” collected 982 pounds of food for the local food pantry this year, drawing a wide turnout from the community on Halloween night. Each Halloween, Dan Bucci and his family go all-out to decorate their home at 62 Metacomet Road for Halloween, with hundreds of skeletons and famous horror movie characters such as Pinhead, Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. On Halloween night, dancers from the YWCA New Britain School of Dance perform to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in a performance enhanced by fog machines and laser lights. Those who attend the spectacle are asked to donate canned and non-perishable food items for the local food pantry.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO