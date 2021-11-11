From Gangs to Gardening, Southside Blooms Helps Keep Teens off the Streets

Music is often defined as a form of art using sound, organized in time. It’s a form of entertainment that affectionately brings melodies together that move hearts, minds, bodies, and spirits. With the many genres of music that exist in the world, there is one that stands out to those who believe that music is love. House Music. Deemed the music of love, it’s the genre of music known to bring together people from all walks of life as one in peace and love. This year, The Black Harvest Film Festival has chosen The Woodstock of House as one of the films to showcase to continue their rich legacy of highlighting black cinema. In honor of celebrating House Music and the new film, The Chicago Defender had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the film’s producers; Tressa Epps (Chicago-producer), Vonda Paige (Los Angeles-producer), Rodrick F. Wimberly (Chicago-producer, director), Steve Toles (Ohio-producer), and Senuwell Smith (Los Angeles-director) to gain some insight to creating a film that highlights and celebrates House Music.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO