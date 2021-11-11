CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

From Gangs to Gardening, Southside Blooms Helps Keep Teens off the Streets

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthside Blooms provides jobs and job training to at risk youth on four sustainable urban farms on the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana. It is a project of the Chicago Eco House. Participants get paid to transform urban lots into sustainable flower farms with their own bee hives. They...

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

TGIN Founder, Chris-Tia Donaldson Passes Away

The natural hair community suffered a great loss over the weekend. Chris-Tia Donaldson, founder of Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) and TGIN Foundation passed away Saturday evening. The news was confirmed in a video posted by Donaldson’s niece, finance and HR manager, Aris Singleton. In the video, Aris describes Chris-Tia...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Inaugural Cohort of Black Bench Chicago Graduates

Today, the inaugural cohort of Black Bench Chicago celebrated their graduation from the program. A ceremony will be held today, November 14, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Tree House, 149 W Kinzie St. Black Bench Chicago was launched on Martin Luther King Day 2021 with the goal of providing talented...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Thousands Gather Across City to Pray for COVID-safe Holiday

On Saturday, November 6, nearly eight thousand Chicagoans across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods paused for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays – in churches, on street corners, at local police stations alongside officers, and more. Chicago Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving events recognized the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Defender

DuSable Museum Gifts Student Memberships to Selected Chicago Schools

Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, 3rd District, the Women’s Board of the DuSable Museum of African American History’s, and the FriendRaiser Ambassadors, invite all to celebrate the presentation of DuSable Museum Student Memberships to institutions of academic excellence throughout Cook County, nominated by FriendRaiser Ambassadors and the DuSable Museum Women’s Board.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Will Smith Promotes Memoir in Chicago

Will Smith took Chicago by storm on Wednesday with the release of his self-titled memoir, “Will.” Smith’s first stop in Chicago was at XS Tennis in Washington Heights to host a tennis clinic with young athletes and promote his new movie “King Richard.” The story is about tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father and their rise to tennis fame. Actresses Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, who played the tennis stars, were in attendance. King Richard will be in theaters and HBO Max on November 19.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Bronzeville Historical Society Re-Opens

Sherry Williams, the founder of the Bronzeville Historical Society, celebrated the grand opening Saturday, October 30. The organization was founded in 1999 to preserve documents, photographs, memorabilia, and cultural practices of black Chicagoans. Located at the historic Parkway Ballroom building, the new space is 5,000 square feet with three classrooms. The entrance has the Re-Imagine Aunt Jemima Exhibit honoring Nancy Green and other women that portrayed the brand. The exhibit was featured at the Carter G. Woodson Library and is on display at the Bronzeville Historical Society until December 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Urban League Hosts 60th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

More than 1,000 of the Chicago’s corporate, civic and community leaders gathered at the Hyatt Regency Chicago to party with a purpose while successfully raising more than $1.6 million in support of the organization’s programs. Iconic R&B group Boyz II Men took the stage, surprising the crowd with a special appearance by Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Kenny “Baby Face” Edmonds.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Gangs To Gardening#The Chicago Eco House#Farm Engineer
Chicago Defender

New Film Explores Legacy of Chosen Few Picnic

Music is often defined as a form of art using sound, organized in time. It’s a form of entertainment that affectionately brings melodies together that move hearts, minds, bodies, and spirits. With the many genres of music that exist in the world, there is one that stands out to those who believe that music is love. House Music. Deemed the music of love, it’s the genre of music known to bring together people from all walks of life as one in peace and love. This year, The Black Harvest Film Festival has chosen The Woodstock of House as one of the films to showcase to continue their rich legacy of highlighting black cinema. In honor of celebrating House Music and the new film, The Chicago Defender had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the film’s producers; Tressa Epps (Chicago-producer), Vonda Paige (Los Angeles-producer), Rodrick F. Wimberly (Chicago-producer, director), Steve Toles (Ohio-producer), and Senuwell Smith (Los Angeles-director) to gain some insight to creating a film that highlights and celebrates House Music.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Culver’s to Open in Historic Pullman Neighborhood

Baron Waller, Culver’s largest minority franchise owner with six Chicagoland land locations will join 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale, U.S. Representative Robin Kelly, and community members on Nov. 8, at 10am to cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the first stand-alone and casual sit-down dining establishment built in the Pullman and Roseland community decades in more than 30 years.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Black Men United Bring Free Food and More to Bronzeville

West Side native Corey Scott arrived at 8 a.m. on the morning of October 30 to help set up the staging area for a community food giveaway scheduled to kick off for local residents at Metcalfe Park in Bronzeville later that afternoon. He wasn’t alone. Scott, a member of Black Men United, was joined by more than 25 other volunteers from the organization, who throughout the morning, did everything from unloading trucks of food, operating forklifts, carrying household furniture, stocking tables with grocery items, and more all with the goal of serving the community.
MAYWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Chicago Defender

The Health Equity Innovation Challenge presents an Opportunity for Chicago Entrepreneurs

The Health Equity Innovation Challenge invites Chicago-based entrepreneurs, innovators, start-ups, and community-based organizations to submit ideas that improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities that have long plagued the city. The overall goal is to accelerate innovative solutions to close the racial mortality gap. The Challenge is a part of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Jury Selection Begins In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

There has been no shortage of high-profile court cases within the United States over the last few weeks. Last month, the organizers of the “Unite The Right” rally and the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery began trials in Virginia and Georgia, respectively. This month, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is set to begin in Wisconsin.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Chicago Defender

Tree Planting Project Represents Major Milestone for Emmett Till House Museum

The nonprofit Blacks in Green (BIG) will plant 36 trees this week along South St. Lawrence Avenue, the street that connects Emmett Till’s childhood home to the garden named in his mother’s honor, the Mamie Till-Mobley Forgiveness Garden. BIG, which bought the West Woodlawn home last year, is turning it into a museum that tells the story of the Great Migration of millions of Black people from the rural South to northern cities, as seen through the eyes of the Till-Mobley family.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Tavern on LaGrange – Quality Food, Good Vibes, and Entertainment

Husband and wife, Gregory and Tiffany Perkins, are the owners of Tavern on LaGrange, located in Countryside, IL. Their goal is to provide the best dining and bar experience. With live entertainment seven days a week, Tavern on LaGrange has had artists on stage such as CeCe Peniston, Devon Brown, and After 7. Entertainment at Tavern on LaGrange is like no other.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

City Councilman Posts Photo Of Blackface Halloween Costume

A town councilman in small Virginian town has apologized after wearing a deeply offensive and racist Halloween costume. “[I] hurt a lot of folks and that was not my intention,” Warsaw Councilman Faron Hamblin wrote on Facebook, according to NBC 12. Hamblin’s apology comes days after he post a photo...
POLITICS
Chicago Defender

Gallery Guichard Wins big with Courvoisier Cognac

Gallery Guichard, the black-owned art gallery located in Bronzeville, recently won the GRAND prize in a virtual pitch competition. This competition was hosted by the National Urban League (NUL) and Courvoisier Cognac during the NUL National Conference. Andre and Frances Guichard, both artists for over sixteen years, competed in this competition. In 2005, the couple got married and opened Gallery Guichard. This Bronzeville staple is the home of contemporary artworks from artists around the world. The couple’s mission is to create a platform for artist to display their artwork for the larger community. The visionary of the gallery is to include “art that touches the soul.” Andre and Frances are aware of some artists’ challenges in getting their art out to the masses. They want to provide an experience of bringing the art community closer together.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies at 53

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore succumbed to an aggressive from of brain cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28 that took the life of the popular new personality. Moore, 53, a highly respected journalist and longtime mainstay of Atlanta’s WSB-TV, seven months after being diagnosed with an incurable and aggressive form of brain cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy