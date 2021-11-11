CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Saudi Missile Order Reveals The High Cost Of Asymmetric Drone War

By David Hambling
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fighting low-tech drones with air-to-air missiles is an expensive tactic – but Saudi Arabia may not be able to afford to give up shooting down thousand-dollar drones with million-dollar missiles. The U.S. State Department has given the green light to an order from Saudi Arabia for 280 AIM-120 Advanced...

