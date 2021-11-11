CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get these 15 gifts for under $50 during this early Black Friday sale

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxFIo_0ctZxe0600

‘Tis the season for gift-getting and gift-giving. If you are looking for something that’s equal parts fun and useful for the techie in your life, then you’ll be sure to find one of the deals below enticing. We have gathered together some of the best deals on fun gadgets, interesting tools, and products that create artful solutions to daily problems. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, get everything below (and sitewide!) at a discount for a limited time with code SAVE15NOV .

Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjFJu_0ctZxe0600

Three different wireless charging points and one USB connection makes this sleek charger uniquely qualified in organizing your nightstand and keeping your devices from fighting over a charge. Normally $99, get the Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV .

The Mindful Notebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoUGO_0ctZxe0600

The best journals are more than just empty pages. The Mindful Notebook contains daily inspirational quotes, and it donates to the foundation for a Mindful Society with every purchase. Usually sold for $30, you can get The Mindful Notebook for $18.69 with code SAVE15NOV .

Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack

Capture the moments people wouldn’t believe if you didn’t have evidence. Snap photos or record video in up to 30 feet of water, or just attach it to your helmet while you bike down a mountain. With an MSRP of $149, save now and get the Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack for just $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV .

Geekey Multi-Tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3olV_0ctZxe0600

This all-in-one tool is the perfect companion to have when you need it and forget it when you don’t. Compact, lightweight, and packed with a scoring tip, knot splitter serrated edge, bike wrench, screwdriver, and a couple more multi-functional features, if you’re going to carry around a multitool, this is the one. Normally $55, you can get the Geekey Multi-Tool for $19.54 with code SAVE15NOV .

Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZza0_0ctZxe0600

Keep track of your health with this sporty smart watch. Comfortable but designed to withstand rough treatment, this weatherproof watch can keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, calorie count, and a lot more. Normally, this watch would be $139, but right now you can get the Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor for only $29.74 with code SAVE15NOV .

U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To3nX_0ctZxe0600

Build your own aesthetic as a streamer with this 10” ring light and tripod. You can choose from White, Warm Yellow, and Warm White light based on the look you’re going for, and the tripod is fully adjustable to make sure you can get your best angles. With an MSRP of $99, you can get the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod for $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV .

DashCam: Car Safety Camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STGbg_0ctZxe0600

Record the fascinating choices of other drivers in 1080 HD  that starts recording whenever anything is moving in the camera’s field of vision. Between the 140-degree wide angle view, the two-way audio, 24/7 recording options, and night vision, you won’t miss a thing. Regularly sold for $79, grab the DashCam: Car Safety Camera for $42.49 with code SAVE15NOV .

1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBSrq_0ctZxe0600

Consolidate your streaming and conferencing setup with this two-in-one camera ring light. A 1-touch adjustable LED let’s you customize what the people on the other side of your screen will see, and the 1080p camera makes sure they see it in crystal-clear quality. Usually priced at $79, save now and get the 1080P HD Webcam with Oval LED Ring Light for $31.44 with code SAVE15NOV .

Smart Visual Ear Cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xfmcp_0ctZxe0600

You don’t need to roll the dice every time you want clear, clean ears. This awesome gadget gives you a 360-degree wide angle HD image inside your ear canal so you can see exactly what you’re doing with the silicone earbud spoons. Regularly $34, get the Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for $25.46 with code SAVE15NOV .

Bellezza Blowout Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjG5N_0ctZxe0600

Treat your hair with this versatile brush that’s equipped with a neutral charge that will reduce the frizz in your hair and leave you with a silky smooth look. Great for drying, styling, and everyday use, this brush is an excellent piece for your travel bag. Normally $250, take advantage of this sale and get the Bellezza Blowout Brush for just $33.99 with code SAVE15NOV .

Smart Press Heating Cup Coaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVlFI_0ctZxe0600

Keep your drink warm even if you forget about it. This heating coaster will keep your beverage warm for hours, whether you have it in a mug, a teapot, a can, or even a baby bottle. Normally sold for $36, you can get the Smart Press Heating Cup Coaster for $22.09 with code SAVE15NOV .

A.Brolly Tube: World’s Lightest Umbrella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwPeT_0ctZxe0600

Keep an umbrella anywhere you could keep a water bottle! The A.Brolly is lighter than your phone, water repellant, reinforced against the wind, and you can pack it up and put it in a cup holder. With an MSRP of $40, you can save and get the A.Brolly Tube: World’s Lightest Umbrella for $16.14 with code SAVE15NOV .

BALDR Atomic Wireless Weather Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzeIT_0ctZxe0600

This broad, vibrant display gives you a clear idea of what the weather around you is like. This reliable weather display also comes with an RCC atomic clock that will always have accurate time. Usually $41, score the BALDR Atomic Wireless Weather Station for $32.29 with code SAVE15NOV .

HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFQnj_0ctZxe0600

HUDWAYis one of the first Heads-up displays that is designed safely for use in your vehicle. View directions and the road through the same screen, and integrate it with any smartphone and HUD app. Regularly priced at $59, get the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display for $42.46 with code SAVE15NOV .

BAKBLADE Elite 2.0 Shaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uGYe_0ctZxe0600

Shave your own back with this convenient, save cartridge shaver. Cartridges are designed to give you a consistently close shave, wet or dry, even if you can’t see what you’re doing. Usually $44, the BAKBLADE Elite 2.0 Shaver is now $22.91 with code SAVE15NOV .

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Independent

Walmart Black Friday sales start online tonight, in stores this Friday

The day after Election Day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with retail behemoth Walmart launching the first of three Black Friday Deals for Days sales. Walmart's deals will go live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the sales in stores in northern Ohio at 5 a.m. Friday — some three weeks before Black Friday.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Smartphone#Usb#Wireless Charging Station#A Mindful Society
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Shopping
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
COMPUTERS
EatThis

Walmart Just Announced Its Highly-Anticipated Black Friday Deals

Happy Black Friday! The day after Thanksgiving isn't upon us just yet, but if you visit one of Walmart's 5,000+ locations or its online store, you'll find Black Friday deals galore. That's because America's largest retail chain is starting off its mega sales event super early this year. After a...
SHOPPING
CNET

Walmart's early Black Friday sale brings deep price cuts on AirPods, Samsung, Canon and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart calls it "Deals for Days," but the current store-wide sale is all about early Black Friday price drops. The latest round of online discounts started earlier this week, and they've been extended to brick-and-mortar stores as of today. The biggest headliner is the AirPods for $89, which are popping in and out of stock (get them while you can). Beyond that, we're seeing solid deals on HP laptops, GoPro cameras, Canon printers and a wide range of Samsung products.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Save Big on TVs, Vacuums, Toys and More

Walmart is getting a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's second batch of Black Friday deals officially live and you can get new deals every day and it gives you a little more room to avoid late deliveries because of supply chain issues.
SHOPPING
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Best Buy's best Black Friday TV deals are already live

Long gone are the days of fisticuffs over the last Tickle Me Elmo at 6:30 a.m. — this age-old tradition has been replaced, for better or for worse, by Black Friday sales starting a few weeks early. At Best Buy, that means huge discounts on huge TVs already in the first week of November.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy