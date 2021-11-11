CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Noel is ready to get you in the holiday spirit

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Castle Noel is in the holiday spirit every day of...

fox8.com

CBS Denver

Christmas Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Season At The Outlets At Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, especially at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Over the weekend, the Christmas tree was lit up during the annual lighting ceremony. (credit: CBS) Santa was there along with some of his helpers to ring in the holiday season. There was also live music and fireworks to make the celebration complete. (credit: CBS) This year’s Christmas tree is a 55-foot tall white fir from Northern California. (credit: CBS)
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Mining Journal

Getting in the spirit

ISHPEMING — Ishpeming’s annual Christmas Parade will fill the streets with holiday cheer once again on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. While the parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back in full force this holiday season. Participants will assemble at 5:30 p.m. along Bluff Street before the parade kicks off, while local police, fire department and volunteer floats will line up at the Ishpeming Senior High Rise and take off at 6 p.m. to start the parade.
ISHPEMING, MI
pittsburghmagazine.com

Tis the Season: Get in the Holiday Spirit with These Local Light Shows

Installation of Dasher’s Lightshow has already begun at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, where the new, national drive-thru light show is scheduled to run Nov. 5 until Jan. 2. It’s illuminating five cities across the country — Houston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Newark, N.J. — and will feature music synchronized to the lights as the audience drives through the show in their cars, trucks or vans. (Larger vehicles such as buses and trailers aren’t allowed.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
thekingdominsider.com

Get In The Holiday Spirit With New BaubleBar x Disney Holiday Collection

The holiday season is almost here and of course we are very excited to celebrate at the Disney Parks. There’s nothing better than bundling up and walking around the parks while taking in all the festivities. If you’re looking to add some merry and bright vibes to your look, look no further because Bauble Bar x Disney has come out with some very fashionable jewelry and you will want to get several different items because they are ALL so cute! Let’s take a closer look at some of our favorite pieces from this years collection:
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Get In the Festive Spirit With Dua Lipa's Holiday Merch Collection

Celebrating the upcoming holiday season, Dua Lipa has dropped a collection of merch featuring festive, Christmas-themed motifs throughout. “Santa baby my first Christmas merch collection is here!!! Get everything you need for the coziest holiday yet,” the Future Nostalgia singer announced on Instagram. “Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, from beanies and hoodies to wrapping paper, I GOT YOU! It’s never too early.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Quad Cities Onlines

Get “In the Spirit” this season with these 6 holiday-inspired recipes, starting Nov. 10

In the Spirit is sponsored by Tyson in Davenport, Iowa. The holiday season is filled with traditional, family-favorite dishes passed down through the years from family to family. Warm meals surrounded by a table full of loved ones reminds us of the important things in life and creates fond memories that connect us to the holiday food we enjoy together. Chef Darian Bryan is partnering with Feast and Field to share six signature holiday-inspired dishes to kick off this holiday season.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
manofmany.com

Get in the Holiday Spirit with Craft Cartel’s 48-Tinnie Christmas Tree

Some people love the holiday season – the flurry of shopping, the hanging of lights and the wealth of cards written and never read. But if there is one Christmas tradition that truly marks the beginning of the silly season, it’s setting up the tree. Luckily, Craft Cartel has just bequeathed us all with a tree worth its weight in gold-en ale. Behold, the Craft Cartel Christmas Tinnie Tree.
DRINKS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Starbucks Across The Hudson Valley Get in the Holiday Spirit

The sun is going down earlier and the temperatures have dropped. That means one thing, big companies are diving right into the holiday season. You've probably heard a Christmas tune already and it's only November 4th. Needless to say, the holiday season is being thrown right in our faces. But one plus is that we get to enjoy delicious holiday flavors at our favorite coffee spots across the Hudson Valley.
RESTAURANTS
Fox11online.com

Getting into the holiday spirit at Greenleaf Landscaping & Gardens

GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- The holiday season is in the air!. Greenleaf Landscaping & Gardens is getting ready to embrace fall and winter. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Monday morning in Greenleaf to learn more about taking care of plants this fall and their Christmas Open House. Their address is --...
GREENLEAF, WI
erienewsnow.com

Fenton History Center Getting Ready For Holiday Season

JAMESTOWN – A local history center is getting ready to spread some Holiday cheer. Fenton History Center is hosting a “Christmas Market” throughout the mansion on Saturday November 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As Curator Victoria Parker explains, the historical institution originally introduced this event to the community...
LIFESTYLE
click orlando

Central Florida fall-flavored desserts that’ll get you in the holiday spirit

CENTRAL FLORIDA – Central Florida donut shops, ice cream parlors and bakeries have announced seasonal flavors to celebrate fall. Expect classic and new takes on essential holiday flavors like pumpkin, apple and pecan. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Kelly’s monthly rotation of flavors includes some sweet and...
FLORIDA STATE

