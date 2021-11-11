Castle Noel is ready to get you in the holiday spirit

ISHPEMING — Ishpeming’s annual Christmas Parade will fill the streets with holiday cheer once again on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving. While the parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back in full force this holiday season. Participants will assemble at 5:30 p.m. along Bluff Street before the parade kicks off, while local police, fire department and volunteer floats will line up at the Ishpeming Senior High Rise and take off at 6 p.m. to start the parade.
