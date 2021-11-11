CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving spotted watching Seton Hall during Nets game

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 14h
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving was spotted at Seton Hall's game against Farleigh Dickinson tonight while the Nets took on the Orlando Magic. Kyrie Irving has...

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
firstsportz.com

Kyrie Irving Trade: Brooklyn Nets’ star Being Pushed to Philadelphia 76ers by NBA Executives as per Latest Reports

The Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving “gone” and this time for good. The Nets star hasn’t played a single match this season due to his adamant stance over not taking the COVID vaccination. Irving signed a $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets for 4 years that give him $34 Million every year but so far he has been anything but serviceable to the Nets.
International Business Times

Chris Rock Takes Shot At Nets Star Kyrie Irving, The Unvaccinated At NYC Concert

While opening for the rock band the Strokes and other bands in New York City on Wednesday, Chris Rock spoke out against the unvaccinated, calling out Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving in particular. "Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at?" the comedian and "Madagascar" star asked the audience, as...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has pathway to returning to Nets in January?

Kyrie Irving remains away from the Brooklyn Nets, but that could possibly change once the calendar flips to 2022. Speaking this week on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams vowed to “revisit” the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates once he takes office on Jan. 1. The Democractic politician beat Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in New York City’s mayoral election this week and will replace incumbent mayor Bill de Blasio.
New York Post

Ex-Nets teammate Caris LeVert knows Kyrie Irving wants to play

INDIANAPOLIS — They were Nets teammates and friends, and Caris LeVert can’t wait to see Kyrie Irving back on the court real soon. Because his buddy wants to be out on the Barclays Center court. LeVert, the Pacers shooting guard making a comeback from kidney cancer, spoke to Irving recently....
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Would Be Win-Win For The Nets And Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard For Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown, And Nicolas Claxton

Two superstar point guards in the NBA news consistently are Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, although for very different reasons. Kyrie is making and breaking headlines due to his anti-vaccination stance, making it clear that he wants to spread the word on personal freedom. Whether his stance is based on belief or his own obscure research, Kyrie is standing by his anti-vaccine decision even if it means he won’t suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season. The Nets are championship favorites this year, but without Kyrie, they are looking very beatable to start the season. In other words, Brooklyn Nets are unstoppable when Kyrie Irving is on the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Bleacher Report

Lowball Kyrie Irving Trades Brooklyn Nets Should Actually Consider

On Friday night, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams made it clear that he will not change the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That's bad news for the Brooklyn Nets, who remain without Kyrie Irving because of his refusal to comply with the mandate and the team's decision against allowing him to be a part-time player (he could've played in away games under current restrictions).
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nets Trade Is Headlined By Kyrie Irving To Miami

The Brooklyn Nets are going to begin the 2021-22 NBA season without their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving. There is a chance that we won’t see Irving in a Nets uniform this season and that he has played his last game for the organization. Irving has decided to not get...
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Says Teams Are 'Scared to Death' of Nets Star

Amid speculation that the Brooklyn Nets would entertain trade talks for Kyrie Irving, opposing teams reportedly have serious reservations about the seven-time All-Star. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, one NBA executive said "every front office and coaching staff is scared to death of him and doesn’t want to touch him" when asked about Irving's trade value.
ClutchPoints

Patty Mills breaks Brooklyn record that makes Nets fans miss Kyrie Irving a bit less

While the Brooklyn Nets may be missing Kyrie Irving, they would be more than delighted to see Patty Mills thriving with the team in his stead. Mills has proven to be a beneficial signing for the Nets when they got him during the offseason, especially amid the Irving situation. Kyrie is currently in exile as he continues to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to New York’s mandate, unvaccinated players cannot suit up in home games–which is why Brooklyn decided to sideline Irving for all matches until he becomes a full-time participant.
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Involves Kyrie Irving To San Antonio

The Brooklyn Nets are championship contenders in the Eastern Conference this season even with Kyrie Irving currently sitting out due to vaccine mandates in New York City, but his future with Brooklyn seems clouded. Due to Irving being unvaccinated, he is ineligible to play in home games for the Nets this NBA season.
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
