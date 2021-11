Oil prices are falling again on Monday, although the pullback does appear to be losing momentum as it approaches the lows from a couple of weeks ago. The correction has been partially attributed to the prospect of US President Joe Biden releasing oil from the SPR. While I’m sure Biden will be happy with this result, I’m not convinced it’s a threat he wants to follow through on. Not at these levels. It’s win-win in that sense. For now, at least.

