CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Thank you for your service

By TBR Staff
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is an important day to remember...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Thank you for your sacrifice

It's Veterans Day next week. For those of us who have not served in the United States Armed Forces, it's sometimes difficult to know what to say to those who have. "Thank you for your service" has become something of a default. Like saying "I'm sorry for your loss" at a funeral, it's safe and well-intentioned, but can sometimes feel short of the mark.
MILITARY
Sentinel

Don’t just thank a veteran, show you truly appreciate their service

Because today is Veterans Day, we’re sure there will be no shortage of well-intentioned people who will say a quick word to thank those who have worn our nation’s military uniforms for their service to our nation. And while it’s important that we show our gratitude for their willingness to...
MILITARY
The Tribune

Other Voices: Thank you veterans, for your sacrifice

There are around 19 million veterans living in the United States. Thursday, Americans will take time to honor our military veterans for their patriotism, braveness, willingness to serve and the sacrifices they’ve made to ensure our freedom. Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. World War I – known...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountainstatesman.com

Veterans gifted with handmade quilts as thank you for military service

TAYLOR COUNTY—Throughout history, American men and women have selflessly given of themselves in an effort to ensure their fellow citizens remained free and safe from foreign threats. As a way to let local veterans know that their time enlisted in the military, sometimes spent on foreign soil and in the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

From the Publisher's Desk: Thank You For Your Sacrifice

The leaves have fallen, frost is on the ground, and we are about to turn back our clocks…which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. But before we give thanks for our personal blessings, it is time to give thanks to our veterans. Veteran’s Day, which takes place on Thursday,...
FESTIVAL
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Thank you for your support during these difficult times

In memory of Lloyd L. Livernash — the family of the late Lloyd Livernash wishes to express our deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support, and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. We would like to thank Buckley Fire Department, Enumclaw Health and Rehab, Gina Gwerder and her hospice team, and Week’s Funeral Home, Buckley for their kindness and support.
ENUMCLAW, WA
lascrucesbulletin.com

Feeding the troops to say ‘thank you for your service’

Once a year, the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce hosts “Thanks Team WSMR” an event held at White Sands Missile Range to give back to the soldiers, their families and civilians on post. WSMR brings Doña Ana County more than $2.5 million dollars a day in economic impact. The event, this year held Wednesday, Oct. 27, is packed with food and fun for the families, with a “Taste of Las Cruces” as local restaurants set up shop to sample their food and activities for children, for more information visit the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.lascruces.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Sun Chronicle

Thank you for your service Jeanette Gagnon Goodrum

Today, on Veterans Day, I would like to recognize North Attleboro native Jeannette Gagnon Goodrum. Gagnon Goodrum was born in 1919 and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1937, attended the University of New Hampshire where, in her senior year, she took a course in flying airplanes, the only woman in the program.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy