Thank you for your service

Once a year, the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce hosts “Thanks Team WSMR” an event held at White Sands Missile Range to give back to the soldiers, their families and civilians on post. WSMR brings Doña Ana County more than $2.5 million dollars a day in economic impact. The event, this year held Wednesday, Oct. 27, is packed with food and fun for the families, with a “Taste of Las Cruces” as local restaurants set up shop to sample their food and activities for children, for more information visit the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.lascruces.org.
