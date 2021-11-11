The Inauguration of Athens Design Forum

This week I’m featuring a fascinating image by Paul Morrison showing the new plant of the Athens Shipbuilding Corporation (building with the sawtooth roofline) and the freight lighter DAVID docked with a shipment of Athens-built life rafts stacked high on its deck circa 1919. The image is one of a selection of negatives which were forgotten in the attic of Paul Morrison’s Catskill home and purchased a number of years ago at a yard sale by Professor and celebrated filmmaker Peggy Ahwesh. Professor Ahwesh recognized immediately not only the technical quality and skill evident in Morrison’s work but also the remarkable documentary value of these nearly century-old scenes. The images she purchased turned out to be a selection of photographs Morrison took showing the Athens Shipbuilding Corporation, the L. B. Harrison Shipyard, and the Alsen Portland Cement Company of America. Whether Morrison took these images as an agent involved in the sale of these facilities or as a photographer retained by each company is not known, but the scenes he captured now represent some of the most detailed and in-depth visual studies of these three significant local manufacturers. If some of this sounds familiar to a few of you readers, that is because the selection Professor Ahwesh saved were once part Morrison’s large personal archive; the other half of which was donated to the permanent collections of the Vedder Research Library several decades ago.

