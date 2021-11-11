CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Inauguration of Athens Design Forum

By 11.11.21
Design Milk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the auspices of the Municipality of Athens – presented by the Behrakis Foundation, and The Design Release – Katerina Papanikolopoulos inaugurates Athens Design Forum, an experimental format, non-profit organization whose mission is to invite local and global audiences to experience design in Athens. Katerina Papanikolopoulos relocated from Los...

design-milk.com

travel2next.com

20 Athens Landmarks

Greece’s capital city Athens is Europe’s oldest capital and is a city that has drawn visitors from far and wide for centuries. The city originated 3400 years ago and is steeped in mythology from Hesiod and Homer, with landmarks in Athens that tell the story of the city. According to...
EUROPE
Athens Daily Review

Athens brimming with new construction

Hours before the votes were counted, approving a $5.5 million bond to build a new police station, Athens Mayor Toni Clay was at Tilo’s for the weekly Kiwanis meeting to tell of the present buzz of activity in the city these days. Clay said the city has been able to...
ATHENS, TX
chatsports.com

Bottoms Up! The Athens Edition

It’s always fun to seek out beers from in or near the home city of Mizzou’s opponents. It adds a little something to the game experience in my book. Sometimes, though, things get out of sync. As I detailed in last week’s post, I drank the perfect beer for this week then. If you find yourself in Athens, by all means visit Creature Comforts and have yourself a Tropicalia.
DRINKS
State
California State
Athens News

Athens Pumpkin Chuckin'

Bring your old Jack-O-Lanterns and pumpkins and give them a smashing send-off by launching them from a full-size trebuchet! Bring a chair and lounge in the spectator's area, or step up to the launching line to pull the cord and spectacularly launch (and destroy) your old Jack O Lanterns. Trebuchet will be operated by trained event staff. Participants will be allowed to pull the launch cord from a safe distance. Benefits Ratha Con, Athens' pop culture convention. Suggested donation $3–$5 per pumpkin. Plenty of parking by Wal-Mart and lots of room to smash pumpkins! Concessions and hot beverages will be available.
ATHENS, OH
hudsonvalley360.com

Greene History Notes: The DAVID of Athens

This week I’m featuring a fascinating image by Paul Morrison showing the new plant of the Athens Shipbuilding Corporation (building with the sawtooth roofline) and the freight lighter DAVID docked with a shipment of Athens-built life rafts stacked high on its deck circa 1919. The image is one of a selection of negatives which were forgotten in the attic of Paul Morrison’s Catskill home and purchased a number of years ago at a yard sale by Professor and celebrated filmmaker Peggy Ahwesh. Professor Ahwesh recognized immediately not only the technical quality and skill evident in Morrison’s work but also the remarkable documentary value of these nearly century-old scenes. The images she purchased turned out to be a selection of photographs Morrison took showing the Athens Shipbuilding Corporation, the L. B. Harrison Shipyard, and the Alsen Portland Cement Company of America. Whether Morrison took these images as an agent involved in the sale of these facilities or as a photographer retained by each company is not known, but the scenes he captured now represent some of the most detailed and in-depth visual studies of these three significant local manufacturers. If some of this sounds familiar to a few of you readers, that is because the selection Professor Ahwesh saved were once part Morrison’s large personal archive; the other half of which was donated to the permanent collections of the Vedder Research Library several decades ago.
ATHENS, NY
WOUB

The City of Athens celebrates Veterans Day

ATHENS, OH (WOUB) — The City of Athens’ annual Veterans Day celebration returned on Thursday, after a hiatus last year due to the ongoing pandemic. Featuring a parade down Court Street ending at College Green, the day’s celebrations included marching bands from Athens, Alexander and Federal Hocking high schools, along with local organizations like AMVETS Motorcycle Riders and Ohio University’s multiple ROTC programs.
ATHENS, OH

