Travis Wheet had never seen the man before, and he has never seen him since. But the moment they locked eyes while under attack in Afghanistan, their bond was cemented. Speaking Thursday to a crowd gathered on the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History in honor of Veterans Day, Wheet recalled the battle in the Kunar province of eastern Afghanistan. Men from different units were huddled behind a wall, taking enemy fire. As the battle raged, Wheet and the stranger, in one glance, acknowledged a shared helplessness.

