Lawyer Drops Pants After Suspenders Set off Metal Detector

A Pennsylvania lawyer was caught with his pants down — in court — and has reportedly been charged with disorderly conduct for his behavior. Earlier this week, Jeffrey Pollock, an Allegheny County attorney, was trying to pass through a metal detector at the Family Division courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh, only to set it off repeatedly. His suspenders were apparently the problem, but it would have been a pain to remove them from his pants. “Can they be taken off?” he said in an interview with Law360. “Yes. Was it necessary? No.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO