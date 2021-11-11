CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Lawyer Drops Pants After Suspenders Set off Metal Detector

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Justice was not blind when a lawyer dropped his pants after repeatedly setting off a metal detector at a Pittsburgh courthouse. Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was trying to pass through security outside family court...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh attorney arrested for dropping pants while walking through metal detector at court

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh attorney is defending himself after being arrested at near the magnetometers at an Allegheny County court facility. Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m., attorney Jeffrey Pollock, 59, arrived at the Family Division Complex for a hearing. Pollock attempted to go through the metal detectors, but he kept triggering the machine when walking through.
PITTSBURGH, PA
97X

Lawyer Arrested For Dropping Pants in Family Court

An attorney from Pittsburgh was arrested for dropping his pants in Allegheny County family court. The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said when they get called to the metal detectors, or magnetometers, at a court house, it's because someone tried to bring a weapon of some kind, not because there's a dude standing around with his pants around his ankles.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh attorney takes off pants to get through security

Pittsburgh attorney Jeffrey Pollock is in the news after an incident at a Downtown court building Wednesday. His suspenders were setting off the metal detector. Pollock told one guard he couldn't remove them from his slacks. Then, another guard, who he claims has an issue with him, ordered him in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lawyer Reportedly Charged For Taking Off His Pants In Courthouse

A Pennsylvania lawyer was caught with his pants down — in court — and has reportedly been charged with disorderly conduct for his behavior. Earlier this week, Jeffrey Pollock, an Allegheny County attorney, was trying to pass through a metal detector at the Family Division courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh, only to set it off repeatedly. His suspenders were apparently the problem, but it would have been a pain to remove them from his pants. “Can they be taken off?” he said in an interview with Law360. “Yes. Was it necessary? No.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
