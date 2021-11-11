CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese City Dalian Halts Frozen Food Trade After COVID-19 Cases

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese port city Dalian has ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID-19 that began last week. The city on China's northeast coast has reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases over the...

AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
NBC News

Chinese stock up on food as temperatures fall and Covid spreads

BEIJING — Beijing shoppers stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies, though it assured them there were sufficient supplies after some panic buying. China’s Ministry of Commerce published a seasonal...
ophthalmologytimes.com

The impact of COVID-19 on Chinese ophthalmology at the start of the pandemic

Ophthalmologists’ close proximity to patients put them at higher risk of contracting the virus. Reviewed by Dr Ningli Wang. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on medicine and eyecare worldwide. In a recent study, Dr Ningli Wang, director of Beijing Tongren Eye Center, China, described its impact on ophthalmology in China.
Reuters

Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A growing COVID-19 cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections...
