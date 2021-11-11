Climbing The Career Ladder: Struggle Or Opportunity

The story is told of a young man at an airport who bought a bag of cookies to enjoy while waiting for his flight. An older man who sat down next to him began helping himself to the cookies that lay between them. Shocked, the young man pointedly took a cookie and began eating it. “The nerve,” he thought, “he didn’t even ask.” The older man just smiled, taking another cookie and eating it as he continued reading. They continued in this way, reaching for cookies until there was only one cookie left – and then the older man did the unthinkable! He picked it up, broke it in half, and smilingly handed him a piece. Infuriated, the young man moved away. It was not until he sat down on the plane that he felt his heart sink when he discovered, at the bottom of his bag, his own bag of cookies.

