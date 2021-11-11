South Africa's Last White President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

The second day of the African Energy Week (AEW), sub-Saharan Africa’s largest energy event, saw a panel under the theme, “The Golden Age of Natural Gas in Africa,” sponsored by GE Gas Power. The panel featured strong participation from key players in the natural gas industry, including Hon. Cheikh Niane, Permanent Secretary for Energy, Ministry of Petroleum and Energies of the Republic of Senegal; Vladimir Ilyanin, Deputy Managing Director of International Business Development and Strategy, Gazprom EP International B.V; Nosizwe Dlengezele, Regional Commercial Leader, GE Gas Power; Dr. Bi-Dia-Ayo Ibata, Division Head of Joint Ventures and Government Relations Department, National Petroleum Company of Congo (SNPC); and Marinus Niemand, Head of Strategy & Energy Optimization, Sasol.
