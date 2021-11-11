South Africa's Last White President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

Cuban dissidents declared they would march through the streets on Monday in protest against the government’s harsh response to massive demonstrations this summer.Members of Archipiélago, a 35,000-strong Facebook group that has led the call for protests, announced a "Civic March for Change" on 15 November and demanded "rights for all Cubans" and the release of political prisoners.More than 1,000 people were arrested and 659 are still in jail following mass protests in July, according to the civil rights group Cubalex. Demonstrators sought an end to food and medicine shortages and wider civil liberties, with many calling for the resignation of...

