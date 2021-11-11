Livestreaming—Product Or Distribution Channel?

As the prevalence of brand funded content and branded entertainment continue to rise, so too do the challenges and responsibilities of the individuals trusted within brands to pioneer the next great piece of brand-funded content. Navigating these challenges and coming out with content that inspires, educates, and entertains is no easy feat. This past year saw those challenges grow exponentially, as a global pandemic, an election, and a groundswell of discussion around equity and race grew to occupy the global consciousness, putting brands in a position where communicating their own values was paramount. Still – brands innovated, improved representation in their brand content work, connected that work to causes that benefitted people directly, and once again evolved the understanding of what can be achieved with brand-funded content and entertainment.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 HOURS AGO