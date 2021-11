A new book reveals an unlikely contemporary hero. Poe for Your Problems, by Catherine Baab-Muguira. Running Press. 256 pp. $18. He was never one to see the sunny side. Nevertheless, Edgar Allen Poe emerges as “history’s least likely self-help guru” in author Catherine Baab-Muguira’s new book, Poe for Your Problems. “He had more tragedy in his life than almost anyone,” she explains. “He was constantly broke, he couldn’t hold a job, but he also achieved this spectacular success. Even when he died [presumably from alcoholism] he went down swinging.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO