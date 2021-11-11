The Keiser Report explores what hyperinflation could do to the US

With stocks continuing to hit new highs, even with threats like inflation hanging over the market, investors should focus on companies that have a higher chance of performance in the future. That's why investors should consider stocks like Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).Even as inflation and a host of other threats have unnerved many investors, stocks continue to hit new record highs. This rally was helped over the past month by a very strong third quarter earnings season. Plus, stocks are still one of the most attractive asset classes right now, with interest rates so low.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO