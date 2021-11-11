Likely Stories : Father of the Rain, by Lily King

There’s a certain dark irony to recapping the second episode of a Dexter continuation on the same week as the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Comparisons come quickly to mind here with one screen flashing images of 18-year-old Kyle sobbing on the witness stand, trying his hardest to plead a case for himself and why he found it necessary to shoot and kill two men and wound another with a military-style automatic rifle during protests over the police shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. And on the other screen, there’s Dexter Morgan/Jim Lindsay, pulling on the mask of evolvement and scrunching it up like a sleeve of saltine crackers in a mime of equally feigned empathy. In real life, Kyle inserted himself into a moment of chaos, heartbreak, and confusion and used the setting as an excuse to unload his inner demons. Now he’s making up a fictional storyline for why his own “moral code” justified those killings. On TV, Dexter is doing that same song and dance. In both cases, the defense isn’t convincing. God may love a penitent man, but they don’t make for good television. We’ve seen way too many seasons of way too many shows for “I’m not like that anymore” to work. If you’re a killer, just say you’re a killer so we can see you coming and step out of the way. Otherwise, save your tears for your racist incel reading group.

