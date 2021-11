Still like dining al fresco in spite of the chillier temps? Here are a bunch of restaurants in Atlantic County where you can eat outside while keeping warm. Just because it's gotten a little cooler outside, doesn't mean you can't still get some fresh air, right?! So, grab the puffy vest, the hoody, the flannel EVERYTHING, and the scarf, and set your GPS for these local restaurants offering heated outdoor dining.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO