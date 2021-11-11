CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears

By Ron Bousso
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped to $82 a barrel on Thursday, extending sharp falls triggered by concerns over rising U.S. inflation while OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high energy prices. Brent crude futures lost 52 cents, or 0.63%, to $82.12 a barrel by 1343...

Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Joe Biden
Inflation fears are boosting gold and the US dollar

The stock market is booming, and despite uncertainty about the economy, Wall Street is confident it can keep pressing ahead. But as inflation surges, there's also an undercurrent of anxiety about what the future holds. Want evidence? Just look at the recent rise in gold and the US dollar. What's...
Metro International

Nord Stream 2: Russia’s legal battle to boost gas supplies to Germany

(Reuters) – Germany’s energy regulator said on Tuesday that certification for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended. The energy regulator said that the Swiss-based consortium is required to form a company under German law to get a licence. Here are some significant events in Nord Stream 2’s development...
Metro International

Stocks, dollar swing upward on hopeful retail data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Global equities jumped higher on Tuesday on the back of optimism about consumer resilience in the face of rising inflation, which also helped drive the dollar to a 16-month high. All three major Wall Street indices moved higher in midday trading, as Walmart upped its holiday forecast...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
actionforex.com

Inflation Fears Ease, Tesla Drops

FTSE -0.04% at 7341. Stocks rebound ahead of retail sales focus this week. US stocks are pointing to a mildly higher start extending the rebound from Friday after booking the first weekly decline in 6 weeks. Last week stocks lost ground after inflation data shocked the market jumping to a...
Metro International

Dollar eases, yuan at 5-month high as Biden-Xi talks sound friendly

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar eased broadly against riskier currencies and the yuan scaled a five-month high on Tuesday, as talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders seemed to have an amicable start, while traders awaited looming U.S. retail sales data. The euro also scraped off a 16-month low and rose...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
Houston Chronicle

Inflation a factor for crude oil prices

The impact from U.S. inflationary trends and a demand forecast from the International Energy Agency should influence the direction of crude oil prices this week, analysts said. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, slid — albeit barely — for the third straight week. Indications from...
