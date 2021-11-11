Train to Busan

Finally, after last year’s Oscar season — or, technically, this year’s first Oscar season, which stretched into April — the cinephiles among guild voters and the media have reason to rejoice. Movie theaters (and screening rooms) are open once again, and awards hopefuls can be seen the way they were meant to be: on the big screen. After months of watching via screening links on laptops, hoping that precarious Wi-Fi networks could stream an Oscar contender without endless buffering (after navigating logins and two-step verification), the movie screening is back in full force — even if there are plenty of adjustments...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO