Train to Busan

New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-writer/director Sang-ho Yeon (The King of Pigs, The Fake) helms this foreign-language zombie flick, and if you're thinking, "Why in the world do we need yet another zombie flick," watch and find out. At the center of the story are young Soo-an (Su-an Kim) and her divorced workaholic fund manager father,...

bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
Collider

Don Lee Discusses 'Eternals', the 'Train to Busan' Remake & Which MCU Character Could Beat Gilgamesh at Arm-Wrestling

It's been a long wait for Don Lee (aka, Ma Dong-seok) to make his Hollywood debut, but what a debut it turned out to be. The Korean film star is coming out of the gate swinging, and swinging hard, as a member of the MCU's newest superhero team in Eternals. Directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Eternals follows the title heroes through thousands of years, living alongside eras of evolving civilizations, guiding the path of humanity without us ever knowing it.
New Times

Eternals feels eternally long and mostly unnecessary

Co-writer/director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland) helms this fantasy adventure about a group of immortal beings sent to Earth 7,000 years ago to quietly oversee humanity. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Eternals emerge from the shadows to unite against humanity's most ancient enemy, The Deviants. (157 min.)
Gong Yoo
Gong Yoo
Soompi

Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, And More Talk About What Drew Them To “Hellbound,” Working With “Train To Busan” Director, And More

“Hellbound” recently held a press conference with actors Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, and director Yeon Sang Ho. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
The Hollywood Reporter

FYC Movie Screenings Are Back in Full Force — But With Some Adjustments

Finally, after last year’s Oscar season — or, technically, this year’s first Oscar season, which stretched into April — the cinephiles among guild voters and the media have reason to rejoice. Movie theaters (and screening rooms) are open once again, and awards hopefuls can be seen the way they were meant to be: on the big screen. After months of watching via screening links on laptops, hoping that precarious Wi-Fi networks could stream an Oscar contender without endless buffering (after navigating logins and two-step verification), the movie screening is back in full force — even if there are plenty of adjustments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Clifford’ Opens to Frisky $22M, ‘Eternals’ Stays No. 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog beat expectations in its North American box office debut, hightailing it to a five-day opening of $22 million even though it was also available stream via Paramount+. That’s among the best starts of the pandemic era for a family film. The movie, which launched Wednesday in order to take advantage of Veterans Day, earned $16.4 million for the three-day weekend proper from 3,700 theaters to place No. 2 domestically behind Marvel and Disney’s Eternals. From Marvel and Disney, Eternals — which has been hampered by middling reviews and not-so-great audience scores — grossed $27.5 million from 4,090...
PARAMOUNT, CA
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
Variety

‘Eternals’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘No Time to Die’ Continues Blockbuster Business

Disney release “Eternals” continued to rule the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in succession with £2.9 million ($3.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, now has a total of £10.5 million after two weekends. James Bond film “No Time to Die,” from Universal, continued its blockbuster business with £1.5 million in second position after seven weekends and now has a mighty total of £92.7 million. In its fourth weekend, Warner Bros.’ epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” placed third with £1.17 and has...
Variety

M-Appeal Scores Sales on Gay Road Trip Dramedy ‘The Man With the Answers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

M-Appeal has closed more deals on “The Man With the Answers,” Stelios Kammitsis’ gay road trip dramedy about a spontaneous summer journey that unexpectedly turns into something more. The company announced sales to Poland (Tongariro Releasing), Japan (Edko Films), and Taiwan (Joint Entertainment Int.) during the Thessaloniki Film Festival, where the film played in the Meet the Neighbors competition. Previously inked deals include North America (Artsploitation Films), U.K. and Ireland (Peccadillo Pictures), France (Optimale), German-speaking territories (Salzgeber & Co.), and Benelux (Arti Film). Kammitsis’ sophomore feature is the story of a former diving champion (Vasilis Magouliotis) whose life gets turned upside-down after...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
realitytitbit.com

Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy and is she dating him?

Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra has announced she is officially pregnant, following the worry of a missed period on the VH1 show. A series of Instagram posts began to be shared from November 4th, which show her holding a positive pregnancy test and posing with her bump.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Iowa State Daily

New Netflix releases for the holiday season

Halloween has passed and it is officially time to look forward to the next holiday season. While Christmas may still seem like a ways away, many brands are already putting out their seasonal merchandise and entertainment and streaming services are no different. Every year Netflix, Hulu and other streaming companies...
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
