NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With so many families on the brink of eviction, housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to step in while landlords say the proposals will do more harm than good. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, a coalition of housing advocates, tenants and lawmakers are launching a statewide campaign to address New York’s housing crisis. This comes as funding for rental assistance is running out and the eviction moratorium is set to expire in January. “We really feel like the time has come for permanent and transformative protections coming out of the pandemic,” said Sumathy Kumar, with Housing Justice For All. Protections...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO