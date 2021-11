Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the decisive match against Switzerland: “We’re sorry for Immobile and Chiellini, but it’s the same thing for all national teams, injuries can be a bit more in this phase. But we are in a positive situation, we know what we are as a team and we have to stay calm. Tomorrow will be a difficult match. Belotti? We have today’s training, then tomorrow morning. But whatever decision we make, I’m sure we will play well. Today’s training is important, in these two days the boys have above all recovered. However Belotti has the chance to play “.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO