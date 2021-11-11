CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Biggest Surprises Through Opening 3 Weeks of 2021-22 NBA Season

By Zach Buckley
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Golden State Warriors faithful, at least. Rubber-banding from a two-year playoff drought, the Warriors are suddenly on top of the NBA again. Three weeks into the 2021-22 season, they are the only team with a .900 winning percentage. In fact, they are the only one clearing .800. And .750...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Andrew Wiggins
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts as Golden State Warriors registers the best record in NBA 2021-22 Season

The Golden State Warriors are undoubtedly one of the best-performing teams in this season so far. With a score of 8-1, they are currently leading the Western Conference. The warriors build their momentum since the first quarter started and made sure to ride that momentum wave till the end. They dominated all the quarters. It was a full house show with everything: Ball passing, ball rotations, 3-pointer, dunks, solid defense, and some turnovers. The Warriors are slowly creating their success recipe again and the good news is that Klay Thompson isn’t even back yet.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy