Veterans United donates $10 million to local nonprofits
By KBIA
kbia.org
5 days ago
To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Veterans United is giving away $10 million in grant money to almost 100 nonprofits. Veterans United asked its employees to nominate local projects hosted by nonprofit organizations. All employees then voted on the projects, according to a news release from Veterans United. “With this...
Donations from Ironwood State Prison (ISP) employees and inmates were presented to local nonprofit organizations as part of the area California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) prison’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee Meeting on Oct. 20. All told, the ISP team’s donations to organizations totaled $14,575.59. “Today, I am pleased to...
CROWN POINT – The recent NWIBRT Hard Hat Charity Golf Outing brought together more than 300 golfers from more than 50 companies that collectively raised $25,000 for five selected Northwest Indiana nonprofit organizations. The funds are now going to be used to support a collection of important and vital community programs.
The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, has made financial grants totaling $68,500 to 13 nonprofits. The grants were made possible in part through the proceeds of the foundation’s inaugural Charity Polo Match held Sept. 26, at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Proceeds benefited nonprofit organizations in Malvern Bank’s service areas — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. Grants in Southeastern Pennsylvania were presented to: Community Volunteers in Medicine, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin-Easttown, Maternal and Child Health Consortium, North Star of Chester County, New Beginnings Attainable Housing Fund, and Peter’s Place. Since its 2008 founding, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $878,500 to dozens of nonprofits serving tens of thousands of individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.
Living up to its name, PCC Community Markets is awarding $35,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. The community-owned food market based in the Pacific Northwest is bestowing its 2021 grants to the Delridge Farmers Market of African Community Housing and Development, Black Farmers Collective, Chief Seattle Club, The Common Acre, Gathering Roots Wellness, Plant Based Food Share and United Indians of All Tribes. Among other efforts, the recipients will use the funds to support initiatives such as a new pilot program at local farm sites and improved accessibility at another community farm.
United Way of Mid Coast Maine is asking all Midcoast residents who are able to make a donation to help their neighbors, to make a pledge or gift now to United Way’s annual Campaign. “This is a campaign to help people improve their lives, and we know that thousands of...
News: Volunteers of America Colorado is looking for volunteers, and donations, to ensure the success of its holiday programs, including Meals on Wheels deliveries and Adopt-a-Family. “Although our holiday projects might look a little different this year, we still are committed to making sure our clients can celebrate and receive...
As Thanksgiving nears on the calendar, staff at Father to Father are gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Nov. 23. Father to Father is a nonprofit organization that works to reconnect and rebuild relationships between fathers and their children. It typically focuses on confronting the growing issue of absentee fathers in the state, but they host this outreach event each year in the fall as a way to reach out to more individuals.
HEDLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A local event is hoping to raise funds for the Wiregrass 2-1-1 organization. Saturday, November 13, from 2-6 PM there will be a car show at Keel & Co Distillery in Headland. Organizers say all trucks, cars, jeeps, and motorcycles are welcome to participate. The vehicle...
At their beginning in 2012, Bullets and Bandaids was an art organization focused on finding commonality between veterans and civilians through collaborative art forms. Veterans who are willing to share their experiences are paired with civilian writers and artists who transform their stories into art. During their first exhibitions they raised funds for other nonprofits, but in 2016 they became their own nonprofit continuing their initial mission of facilitating connections between people. “We are all sharing a common human journey,” said founder Robert LeHeup. This human commonality and connection Leheup is referring to can get lost when veterans return from combat.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than 200 area nonprofit organizations are getting a helping hand from the Green and Gold. The Green Bay Packers Foundation held its annual grant luncheon Tuesday where it awarded $1 million worth of grants to 274 civic and charitable organizations. This is the third year...
Optimist Club of Las Cruces President Len Hampton recently presented a club donation of $250 to Marci Dickerson, owner of The Game and Game II and Dickerson Catering, for her Revolution 120 nonprofit. Hampton said Dickerson was honored as the club’s outstanding community member “for her efforts in the community.” The club meets at 6:30 a.m. every Thursday at the IHOP restaurant at 2900 N. Telshor Blvd., and welcomes new members, Hampton said. Contact Hampton at mixedcompany2@hotmail.com.
(WENY) -- Dozens of nonprofit organizations from across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes are hoping for donations this week as part of a marathon giving event, known as FLXGives. FLXGives is a 24-hour online celebration and giving event for participating nonprofits in the region. In 2020, 92 local nonprofits...
Veterans United Foundation awarded Helping Hands of Southern Boone a $35,000 grant to cover two years of rent and utilities for a new “free store”. The concept of free store is taking hold in many communities across the nation, including a location in Fulton, MO. As with Fulton, the Southern Boone Free Store will be operated by volunteers and funded by donors. The free store will be located downtown Ashland, 117 E. Broadway where the former Lillie Lavon store was located. The facility will be in remodel and stocking mode staring November 1st but plans to open in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
A combination of eight existing and budding nonprofits recently completed THRIVE: Nonprofit Essentials, an educational program provided at no cost to local nonprofits. The program began after Labor Day and recently finished with a final session at Dalton State College's Wright School of Business. This pilot program was made possible by the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
