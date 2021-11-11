Veterans United donates $10 million to local nonprofits

At their beginning in 2012, Bullets and Bandaids was an art organization focused on finding commonality between veterans and civilians through collaborative art forms. Veterans who are willing to share their experiences are paired with civilian writers and artists who transform their stories into art. During their first exhibitions they raised funds for other nonprofits, but in 2016 they became their own nonprofit continuing their initial mission of facilitating connections between people. “We are all sharing a common human journey,” said founder Robert LeHeup. This human commonality and connection Leheup is referring to can get lost when veterans return from combat.

