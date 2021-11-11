CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Lewis Christmas Ad Outrage Won’t Halt Progress in On-Screen Diversity

By Rania Robinson
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo most people, it’s a cute and heartwarming tale of a boy and...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

John Lewis denies copying Christmas advert music idea

The department store John Lewis has denied copying a lo-fi arrangement of the song Together in Electric Dreams for use on their 2021 Christmas advert. UK alt-folk duo The Portraits said the ad resembles the version of the Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder hit which they released last year for charity.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions
The Independent

Iceland creates spoof of John Lewis Christmas advert

Iceland has created a spoof of the John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring a packet of Space Raiders crisps.Thursday marked the release of the highly-anticipated commerical from John Lewis & Partners.The two-minute film, titled “Unexpected Guest” sees the arrival of Skye, an alien being who crash-lands in the woods and is discovered by Nathan.The story then follows Nathan and Skye as he shows her a series of festive activities in the lead-up to Christmas, such as lighting up the Christmas tree for the first time, seeing the first flakes of snow, and watching Christmas films. Now, Iceland has created its...
WORLD
The Drum

John Lewis’s Christmas ad apparently not sad enough to rank among its best

’Unexpected Guest’ deviated too far from the winning John Lewis formula, according to emotional response data from System1. The John Lewis Christmas ad is an annual event in the UK, and for almost a decade now audiences have looked forward to its top-level production as a bookend to their years. There has been much debate, however, around how 2021 effort ‘Unexplained Visitor’ lives up to previous spots. As The Drum finds out, a study suggests it wasn’t quite sad enough.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
buckinghamshirelive.com

John Lewis Christmas advert 2021: New Xmas commercial released by retailer

The new John Lewis Christmas Advert has been launched for 2021. The retailers high-anticipated ad - called 'Unexpected Guest' - features a young alien experiencing her first Christmas – complete with mince pies and novelty jumper. The two-minute ad stars space traveller Skye crash-landing at the height of festivities in...
RETAIL
udiscovermusic.com

Lola Young Covers ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ For This Year’s John Lewis Christmas Ad

Lola Young has covered Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder‘s 1984 hit “Together In Electric Dreams” for this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert. The up-and-coming singer has performed a downbeat cover of the electro classic for the annual festive video, which you can view below. The clip shows a young boy meeting an alien in the woods who he brings home to meet his family for Christmas.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The best Christmas adverts of 2021: from John Lewis to Marks & Spencer and more

The Starbucks red coffee cups are out, the shops are full of Christmas treats and some people are even writing their Christmas lists already – so it's no surprise that Britain's biggest retailers, from supermarkets to department stores and everything in between, are getting in on the festive action and launching their Christmas adverts for 2021 too. So what do they have in store for us this year? Check out this year's best Christmas ads here...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Variety

Monica Ali Adaptation ‘Love Marriage’ in the Works at BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

An adaptation of the forthcoming novel by “Brick Lane” author Monica Ali is in the works at the BBC, Variety can reveal. Sources indicate that All3Media-owned production company New Pictures is in early development on “Love Marriage” with the corporation. The book is set to be published in February by Virago Press in the U.K. and Scribner in the U.S. Ali will be adapting the book for TV herself. Ali’s debut Man Booker Prize-nominated 2003 novel “Brick Lane,” which is named after the London neighborhood at the heart of the city’s Bangladeshi community, was made into a 2007 film (pictured) directed by Sarah...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Dyson Black Friday deals 2021: Save £150 on the V11 vacuum from Currys plus more on what to expect

The countdown to Black Friday is officially on, and with just two weks to go it’s time to get your shopping lists ready. During the mammoth weekend of deals, you can enjoy discounts on everything from TVs, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty products.What began as a one-day shopping event in the US, has expanded into a weekend-long period, ending on the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowEvery year, however, the shopping bonanza gets bigger and bigger as more brands participate and greater discounts are unveiled. Much to...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy