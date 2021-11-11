John Lewis Christmas Ad Outrage Won’t Halt Progress in On-Screen Diversity

Iceland has created a spoof of the John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring a packet of Space Raiders crisps.Thursday marked the release of the highly-anticipated commerical from John Lewis & Partners.The two-minute film, titled “Unexpected Guest” sees the arrival of Skye, an alien being who crash-lands in the woods and is discovered by Nathan.The story then follows Nathan and Skye as he shows her a series of festive activities in the lead-up to Christmas, such as lighting up the Christmas tree for the first time, seeing the first flakes of snow, and watching Christmas films. Now, Iceland has created its...
Comments / 0