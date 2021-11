Ok let's get a few things out of the way first. I'm sure the Celtics and 76ers have talked a Ben Simmons trade. Brad Stevens would be negligent in his duties if he never attempted to see if he could trade for Ben Simmons while his value was low. And Daryl Morey would be a fool to not listen to every teams' proposals. The 76ers asking for Jaylen Brown makes sense. The Celtics turning down a straight up swap would also make sense.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO