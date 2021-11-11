CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns first two picks receive high praise

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j2eu_0ctZlWSe00

The Cleveland Browns had a rough Week 8 losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in somewhat embarrassing fashion and then the Odell Beckham Jr. soap opera brought a dark cloud over the franchise, but things are looking up for our beloved Browns.

After announcing the release of Beckham, Cleveland took their frustrations out on the Cincinnati Bengals and the good news kept on coming as they announced the contract extensions for Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio for the long term, but that’s not what we are highlighting today.

The Browns have seemingly nailed their first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and even though we are only halfway through their rookie seasons, it appears safe to say that the first two rounds were a success and we are going to highlight what PFF and others have to say.

Greg Newsome II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUCjJ_0ctZlWSe00

The Cleveland Browns selected Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall selection out of Northwestern and he has lived up to the pick in a big way. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently wrote “Greg Newsome II is the league’s best rookie outside cornerback in coverage.”

According to PFF, Newsome has only allowed an impressively low 173 yards in his first five starts. If you need any more proof of Newsome’s skills and readiness to take on the NFL, just look at his performance against the Bengals and their elite duo in Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfeZ4_0ctZlWSe00
[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

In the second round, the Cleveland Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah was viewed as a first-round prospect in most circles and has exceeded expectations. PFF recently released their top 15 rated rookies and the young gun for the Fighting Irish currently sits as the sixth best with a grade of 81.1.

Unfortunately, Owusu-Koramoah has been dealing with an injury since week six, but as PFF notes “the second-rounder still has three more pass breakups than any other rookie linebacker this season.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bleacher Report#Ja Marr Chase#Denzel Ward Greg#Notre Dame
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy