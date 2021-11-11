Cleveland Browns first two picks receive high praise

The Cleveland Browns had a rough Week 8 losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in somewhat embarrassing fashion and then the Odell Beckham Jr. soap opera brought a dark cloud over the franchise, but things are looking up for our beloved Browns.

After announcing the release of Beckham, Cleveland took their frustrations out on the Cincinnati Bengals and the good news kept on coming as they announced the contract extensions for Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio for the long term, but that’s not what we are highlighting today.

The Browns have seemingly nailed their first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and even though we are only halfway through their rookie seasons, it appears safe to say that the first two rounds were a success and we are going to highlight what PFF and others have to say.

Greg Newsome II

The Cleveland Browns selected Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall selection out of Northwestern and he has lived up to the pick in a big way. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently wrote “Greg Newsome II is the league’s best rookie outside cornerback in coverage.”

According to PFF, Newsome has only allowed an impressively low 173 yards in his first five starts. If you need any more proof of Newsome’s skills and readiness to take on the NFL, just look at his performance against the Bengals and their elite duo in Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

In the second round, the Cleveland Browns selected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. Owusu-Koramoah was viewed as a first-round prospect in most circles and has exceeded expectations. PFF recently released their top 15 rated rookies and the young gun for the Fighting Irish currently sits as the sixth best with a grade of 81.1.

Unfortunately, Owusu-Koramoah has been dealing with an injury since week six, but as PFF notes “the second-rounder still has three more pass breakups than any other rookie linebacker this season.”