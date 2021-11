The much-anticipated approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children could come soon as next week, and plans are underway for a rollout in Illinois and the Chicago area. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended granting emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to- 11-year-olds. On Nov. 2-3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee is then also expected to recommend the vaccine for children. Shots could begin soon after.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO