Geoffrey Cox claims thousands for second home while renting out London flat

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer attorney general has been under fire following the disclosure he stands to make £1m in legal fees from the British Virgin Islands. Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox is claiming £22,000 a year in taxpayer funding to rent a London home while collecting thousands of pounds in rent letting out another...

www.shropshirestar.com

