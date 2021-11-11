CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall St set to rise after inflation-driven rout; Disney shares tumble

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes were set to rebound on Thursday from a two-day selloff over signs of prolonged inflation, while Walt Disney Co tumbled as subscriber growth slowed in its streaming video service. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq snapped their eight-session run of all-time closing highs earlier...

