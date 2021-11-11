Daughter charged after stabbing, killing mother

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass Station rescued a 5-year-old girl after she was left on an island, Nov. 13. Agents encountered a group of migrants who illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas. An adult female in the group reported to agents that her minor daughter was left behind on an island in the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico. Agents notified the Eagle Pass Station Riverine Unit who immediately responded to the area and located a total of 10 undocumented migrants on the island, including the juvenile daughter. The family members, both Venezuelan nationals, were immediately reunited on scene.

