CONCORD – Trevor Allen, 29, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, pleaded guilty in federal court to bank robbery, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 28, 2018, Allen walked into a bank in Charlestown, New Hampshire and handed a teller a note demanding him to empty the money in his drawer. Allen claimed he was armed. Allen was given a total of $2,485 in cash by the teller. Investigators later found Allen’s fingerprint on the note.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO