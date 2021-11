The South African government has withdrawn its support for Miss South Africa after the pageant organisers refused to pull out of next month’s Miss Universe contest in Israel, despite calls for a boycott to show support for Palestinians. The move comes after pro-Palestine groups demanded that Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa in October, and the Miss South Africa organisers cancel their participation in protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.The appeal to boycott the pageant has also gained support from country’s the ruling African National Congress party and several trade union groups.In a statement on Sunday, South...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO