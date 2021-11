The Pokémon trading card game is the one piece of the Pokéverse I've not drowned in, but I do know that its digital version, Pokémon TCG Online, is meant to be lackluster. That's where new iteration Pokémon TCG Live comes in, although you'll have to wait a while longer for it than intended, as it was announced today that its open beta has been delayed until 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO