The Cavs defeated the Knicks behind Ricky Rubio’s career day. The Cavs are rolling right along and are now sitting at 7-4 after 11 games. It isn’t just seven wins against the worst in the East either, they’ve defeated the Clippers, Trail Blazers, Nuggets, Knicks, and Hornets in recent games. All of whom are either currently in the playoff race or are expected to be in it. So props to them. A big reason for that success is Ricky Rubio.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO