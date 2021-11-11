Sean 'Diddy' Combs' charter school to move to larger campus

Project New York is relocating to a new venue for its return to physical events. The Informa Markets Fashion-run men’s trade show is moving out Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to Iron 23, an event space in the city’s Flatiron District. Returning Jan. 26-27, 2022, the event will coincide with the start of men’s market week in New York City. Described as an “intimate environment,” Project New York will feature an edited assortment of domestic and international men’s brands showcasing collections for the upcoming and immediate seasons. Categories across apparel, footwear and accessories will include advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear and...

