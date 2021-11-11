Sean 'Diddy' Combs' charter school to move to larger campus

Robin Roberts lives with her partner Amber Laign in Connecticut during the weekends, but is based in New York during the week for work. The Good Morning America star has a beautiful apartment in the Upper West Side of the city, and shared a glimpse inside it on social media recently.
NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- Lake Forrest Charter School Leader and Founder Mardele Early has been awarded the Terrel H. Bell Award granted by the U.S Department of Education for outstanding leadership for the 2021 school year. The news was announced in a press release Tuesday, November 2. Lake Forrest Elementary...
LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
Angry mothers and students protest a proposed charter high school in East LA. Over a 100 students, teachers and parents from Garfield High School (GHS) held a protest in East Los Angeles on October 13, against a planned construction of a new charter high school. East Los Angeles unincorporated area...
With the approach of a new enrollment season for San Antonio’s choice schools, San Antonio Charter Moms, a nonprofit, is launching its School Discovery Days event series with a Nov. 7 gathering at Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden, 434 S. Alamo St. According to a news release, School Discovery Days connect families...
Project New York is relocating to a new venue for its return to physical events.
The Informa Markets Fashion-run men’s trade show is moving out Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to Iron 23, an event space in the city’s Flatiron District. Returning Jan. 26-27, 2022, the event will coincide with the start of men’s market week in New York City.
Described as an “intimate environment,” Project New York will feature an edited assortment of domestic and international men’s brands showcasing collections for the upcoming and immediate seasons. Categories across apparel, footwear and accessories will include advanced contemporary, emerging designer, artisanal workwear and...
NEW YORK (AP) — Adele attracted 10.3 million viewers to a busy Sunday night special where she debuted new music, facilitated a marriage proposal and dished with Oprah Winfrey about her divorce and workout routine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Lil Nas X shows a whole lot of love for folks with HIV. First, his hit debut album, Montero, which dropped in September, is raising funds for 15 groups fighting the epidemic in the South—over $100,000 so far—then, during a visit to his hometown, Atlanta, the pop star paid a visit to AIDS service organizations, including the Ponce de Leon Center at Grady Health; He Is Valuable, Inc.; and the headquarters of THRIVE SS, which stands for Transforming HIV Resentments Into Victories Everlasting Support Services, a group for same-gender-loving men of color living with HIV.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Capital Prep Harlem school will relocate to the landmark Church Of All Saints and School at East 129th and 130th Street and Madison Avenue in New York City beginning with the 2022 to 2023 school year, it was announced today. The move will allow increased student attendance, raising capacity by 25% from 500 to 700 students. The school serves grades 6 through 12.
