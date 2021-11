Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • On the NHLPA call, which ended with the executive board voting to open an independent investigation into how the union handled Kyle Beach’s allegations: “Fehr told players it would have been wildly out of character for him to not act on that information, if provided, which is why he believes – though he cannot confirm because he does not have a recollection of the conversations – that he was merely told that there was an ‘incident’ that took place.” [Daily Faceoff]

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO